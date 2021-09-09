Healthcare workers are among a growing contingent taking on multiple jobs. (Carla Gottgens, Bloomberg via Getty Images

The economy is creating jobs but not necessarily the ones Australians need.

The number of people working multiple jobs has hit an all-time high, as more than 15,000 staff took on extra jobs in the June quarter.

The unions said the ‘recovery’ could not come at the expense of the “lowest paid workers”.

Australia’s economic recovery had been hailed as the envy of the world, but closer inspection suggests there are some serious cracks in it.

The latest ABS figures have peeled back another layer on the labour market, revealing Australians are doing it far tougher than the headline number would suggest.

The number of people working multiple jobs surged by 15,100 in the three months to June to its highest number on record. Over the last 12 months, the number of Australians with at least two jobs has swelled by 32.6%.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) said the surge reflects how the boom in insecure work has obscured the reality of the recovery.

“An increasingly insecure job market means that workers don’t have predictable, reliable hours of work that means they can plan their lives. Instead, they’re forced to work multiple jobs to pay for basics,” ACTU Secretary Sally McManus said.

“The Morrison Government’s economic ‘recovery’ can’t be at the expense of some of our hardest working, lowest paid workers having to work multiple jobs.”

There are now more than one million ‘secondary jobs’ in Australia, with almost one in three of those being worked by administration and support staff. Another 15% work in healthcare and social assistance.

The ACTU points out that both types of labour are disproportionately worked by women.

They were the most likely to take on multiple jobs in the three months to June, as female-dominated industries drove much of the growth. Retail staff accepted 6,500 secondary jobs in the June quarter, followed by 6,000 healthcare and social assistance workers

Being on the frontline of the pandemic, McManus said the virus had “exposed the dangers of workers with multiple jobs in multiple locations having the potential to become inadvertent super-spreaders, and endangering their own and their families’ health.”

Yet with Australia inevitably moving towards ‘living with COVID-19’, the danger of insecure work looms large.

Any picture of the workforce has meanwhile become incredibly complex.

Headline unemployment fell to 4.6% in July, ahead of expectations and despite lockdowns coming into force. As economists have pointed out, the ‘improvement’ has largely been the product of hoards of people giving up on finding work altogether, discounting them from the survey. It shows in the fact that over the month Australians worked 3 million hours less.

At the same time, opportunities to get into the workforce are declining. On the back of eastern state lockdowns, new job ads have declined nearly 10% while total job vacancies hit a ceiling.

The RBA promises the recovery has only hit a “temporary disruption” and will rebound strongly next year. But Australia may need to rethink about the quality of the jobs the economy is creating, rather than just the quantity.