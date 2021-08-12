Multiple people dead following reports of ‘serious and tragic’ shooting in England

Multiple people were killed in the UK Thursday in a “serious and tragic” shooting, local reports and authorities said.

Police told SkyNews there were a “number” of fatalities as well as several others who were being treated following the “serious firearms incident” in Plymouth.

The shooting unfolded in the Keyham area of the southwest England port city just after 6 p.m. local time, officials said.

The shooter involved had been shot and was believed to be dead, Sky News reported. The incident was not being treated as terror-related, according to officials.

“I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth. Please obey all instructions from the Police,” British parliament member Johnny Mercer said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Mercer said, “The incident is not terror-related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth. Remain calm.”

The South Western Ambulance Service tweeted: “We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors, and senior paramedics.”

