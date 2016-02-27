REPORT: 5 dead, including gunman, following standoff in Washington

At least five people are reportedly dead, including a gunman, following an armed standoff in Washington state, The Associated Press reports.

The scene was reportedly secured after police spent hours negotiating with the suspect in a standoff. The gunman ultimately shot himself, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Pics for earlier. pic.twitter.com/mH167LFIur

— Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) February 26, 2016

It is a “tragic day for everyone,” Mason County Sheriff Casey Salisbury said in a statement.

More to come…

