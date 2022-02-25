Multiple Eastern European countries triggered NATO’s Article 4. Here’s what that means.

Protesters hold Ukrainian flags and placards during the demonstration. Photo by Hakan Akgun/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Several NATO members on Thursday invoked Article 4 of the treaty in response to Russian aggression.

The tenet allows any member to call for a consultation of the alliance when they feel threatened.

On Friday, NATO said it would activate its response force as a defensive measure for the first time.

Russia’s ongoing assault on Ukraine has forced the National Atlantic Treaty Organization and its 30 member countries to rapidly grapple with the role they should play in the escalating conflict.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said no US troops would be sent to Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO, But he warned that the US and its allies would “defend every inch of NATO territory.”

“Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” Biden said in a Thursday speech from the White House. “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies.”

But as reports of increasing shelling, bombings, and casualties across Ukraine poured in on Thursday morning, several Eastern European countries in the body called for consultations under NATO Article 4, triggering an emergency meeting Friday morning and further testing how far the alliance will allow itself to be drawn into the war.

What is NATO?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a military alliance created in 1949 to provide collective security against Soviet expansionism and to encourage European political integration in the aftermath of World War II.

NATO serves as a collective security system, wherein its member states agree to mutually defend any attack on a member party — a pledge enshrined in the treaty’s most famous tenet, Article 5.

The alliance contained just 12 countries when it was founded but has more than doubled in size in the years since. The body now consists of two countries in North America and 28 European countries, including several former Soviet nations.

Ukraine, though not a member of NATO, has been designated one of the alliance’s “enhanced opportunity partners,” a title granted to nonmember countries that have contributed to NATO-led operations and missions.

As such, NATO and its members have no binding obligation to defend Ukraine against Russia’s attacks.

But as the conflict quickly intensifies, pleas for NATO assistance — from Ukraine and others — are growing louder.

What is Article 4 of NATO's treaty? On Thursday, a group of Eastern European countries, including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia requested discussions under NATO Article 4. Article 4 of the treaty allows any member nation to call for a consultation of the organization's governing body when "the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any of the parties is threatened," according to the treaty. Triggering the article does not guarantee that the alliance will take action, but it is a significant step in intensifying discussions between members. Article 4 starts formal communications on behalf of the threatened member. Discussions within the alliance then focus on whether the threat exists and how to counter it. NATO employs consensus decision-making, meaning there is no voting within the alliance. Consultations continue until a unanimous decision is reached, NATO's website says. In an immediate response to the invocation of Article 4 on Thursday, NATO announced the alliance would proceed with "defensive planning" as it made preparations for further Russian violence against Ukraine. Soldiers of an airborne brigade of the US Army stand at the Adazi Military Base of the Latvian armed forces in Adazi, Latvia on February 25, 2022, upon arrival for their mission to strengthen the NATO enhanced Forward Presence multinational battle group in the wake of Russia's military aggression of Ukraine. Photo by Gints Ivuskans / AFP) (Photo by GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images When has Article 4 been invoked before? In NATO's 73-year existence, Article 4 had only been triggered six times prior to Thursday, according to the alliance's website. Its most recent use was in February 2020, when Turkey, which has triggered consultations more than any other country, invoked the article after Syrian government forces killed dozens of Turkish soldiers in an attack in opposition-held regions in northern Syria. The other five times it was used were: July 2015: Turkey invoked Article 4 to alert the alliance to its impending response to terrorist attacks

March 2014: Poland invoked Article 4 to discuss increasing tensions in Ukraine amid Russian aggression

October 2012: Turkey triggered talks after five Turkish civilians were killed by Syrian shells

June 2012: Turkey requested a meeting after one of its fighter jets was shot down by Syrian air defense forces

February 2003: Turkey invoked Article 4 asking NATO to help protect its people from any spillover consequences of the war in Iraq On two of those occasions, NATO responded with military assistance, aiding Turkey with Patriot missile batteries to combat Syrian attacks in 2012 and providing aircraft and missile batteries along Turkey’s border with Iraq in 2003. Poland’s use of the tenet in 2014 led to a member meeting that resulted in stronger NATO efforts to defend the alliance. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference after convening an online NATO leaders summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. AP Photo/Olivier Matthys What was the outcome of Friday’s discussion? World leaders attended an emergency virtual NATO summit Friday morning following the invocation of Article 4. The meeting followed a separate emergency NATO summit on Thursday, where members also discussed the Ukraine situation. Following Friday’s meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told journalists the alliance would deploy parts of its response force and continue sending weapons to Ukraine, including air defenses. The decision marks the first time in NATO’s seven-decade history that the body’s combat-ready response force has been activated as a defensive measure, CNN reported. —NATO (@NATO) February 25, 2022 “This is an historic moment and the very first time the Alliance has employed these high readiness forces in a deterrence and defense role,” NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Tod Wolters said in a statement to the outlet. The force includes land, air, sea, and special operations forces from the alliance’s member nations ready for rapid deployment. Wolters activated the force Friday, though troops have not yet been deployed and remain on standby. It was not immediately clear how many of the force’s 40,000 troops would be activated. The forces will not go directly to Ukraine. Biden has made clear that US troops thus far deployed to Eastern Europe are there to bolster NATO member countries wary of nearby Russian aggression. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday thanked NATO for its help but called on the alliance to do more. “We are alone in defending our country. Who is ready to defend us together with us? Honestly, I don’t see any,” Zelensky said, according to CNN. “Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of joining NATO? Honestly, everyone is afraid.”