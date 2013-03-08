A Marketing Platform That Will Cure Your Multi-Channel Marketing Headaches

“][Sponsor Post]Brands looking to increase their online presence have multiple paid and owned marketing outlets at their disposal, from display advertising to email to social media.



But marketers who have to manage those channels separately may feel as if they are suffering from a multiple personality disorder.

[x+1]’s Origin data management platform (DMP) simplifies the process. It does this not only by bringing the management of a brand’s paid and owned marketing channels into one platform, but also by giving marketers the ability to synchronise their messages in real time to consumers across a broad range of channels: web sites, display, landing pages, email, SMS, mobile, direct mail, chat, and call centres. As a result, campaign performance and ROI are maximized in a consistent, scalable, and measurable way.

With [x+1] Origin, a marketer can have different channels “speak” to each other in ways that improve the customer experience. What happens in one channel influences what happens in another to deliver a consistent experience across all customer touchpoints.

For example, let’s say a customer logs onto an airline’s web site. After the ticket purchase is completed, [x+1] automates the process of sending a follow-up text message with an upsell offer for more legroom. Or a prospective customer—having logged onto a retail web site and left without making a purchase—will soon notice display ads for the site elsewhere while surfing. Clicking on one will return them to the site, where they’ll see a customised offer. Later, they might receive an email inviting them to come back with a discount on their next purchase.

These are simple examples of how smart marketers can use [x+1] to automatically deliver relevant marketing communications across paid and owned marketing channels. The [x+1] Origin digital marketing hub does this through integrated and open software with multi-channel execution capabilities powered by a patented real-time decision engine, Web Services APIs, and advanced analytics.

It’s a one-of-a-kind solution that cures the multi-platform marketing headache.

