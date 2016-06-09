Multiple casualties reported in Tel Aviv shooting attack

At least 9 people were reportedly wounded after a shooter opened fire in central Tel Aviv, the Associated Press reported, citing Israeli police.

“Police units at scene of Sarona shooting attack in Tel Aviv,” Mickey Rosenfeld, the Israeli Police foreign press spokesman, said on Twitter. “Only security personnel in the area. Police units searching area to secure area.”

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that one peson was critically wounded in the shooting. Two others are seriously wounded, according to Haaretz, while the condition of six others believed to have been shot is still unknown.

One suspected gunman has been shot, the Jerusalem Post reported, and another has been detained.

Shooting attack reported in Tel-Aviv, multiple injuries. Possible multiple shooters. Heavy police. – @IsraelBreaking pic.twitter.com/YylXzdNrPl

— Silver Surfer (@RobPulseNews) June 8, 2016

This story is developing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.