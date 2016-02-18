At least 28 killed, 61 wounded after huge explosion rocks Turkish capital of Ankara

At least 28 people were killed and 61 wounded after a car bomb exploded outside a military residence in Turkey’s capital of Ankara on Wednesday, Turkey’s deputy prime minister, Numan Kurtulmus, said in a press conference following the attack.

The explosion, which occurred just after 6:30 p.m. local time, apparently targeted

shuttles carrying military personnel in central Kizilay district near several government buildings — including the army, air-force, navy, and coast-guard commands — and Turkey’s Parliament, according to Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah.

“We are looking into details of the explosion,” Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said, according to Turkey’s English-language newspaper Hurriyet.

A spokesman from Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party, Omer Celik, called the explosion “an act of terror” on Twitter.

The government has now imposed a broadcast ban on the blast. The bombing comes four months after two ISIS-linked suicide bombers killed more than 100 people and wounded dozens more at a peace rally in Ankara. No one has claimed responsibility yet for Wednesday’s attack.

Turkey’s government is currently battling Kurdish insurgents linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party in the country’s southeast, with militias increasingly taking the war against the state to the streets.

Allan Smith contributed reporting.

