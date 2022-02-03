4 of Boris Johnson’s closest aides quit in one day, a major blow as he seeks to cling to office

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street for a Cabinet Meeting at the FCO with political advisor Munira Mirza (L), on December 15, 2020 in London, England. Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

Four members of Boris Johnson’s inner circle stepped down on Thursday as 10 Downing Street reels from scandals over parties held during COVID-19 lockdown and the UK prime minister’s comments invoking a far-right conspiracy theory.

Munira Mirza, Number 10’s policy chief; Jack Doyle, director of communications; Dan Rosenfield, Johnson’s chief of staff; and Martin Reynolds, Johnson’s principal private secretary, all left their posts, a Number 10 spokesperson confirmed to Insider.

Mirza said in a resignation note published in the UK’s Spectator that she made her decision in the wake of Johnson’s use of a far-right conspiracy theory linking his political opponent to pedophilia, a comment that sparked a backlash among his own party.

“Even now, I hope you find it in yourself to apologise for a grave error of judgement made under huge pressure,” she wrote in the letter. “It is not too late for you but, I’m sorry to say, it is too late for me.”

A spokesperson for Number 10 confirmed Mirza’s departure and said Conservative MP Andrew Griffith would be appointed head of the policy unit.

“We are very sorry Munira has left No 10 and are grateful for her service and contribution to government,” the spokesperson said.

The Number 10 spokesperson also confirmed Doyle’s resignation.

“He has made a huge contribution and the Prime Minister is immensely grateful for the work he has done,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Number 10 said the prime minister had also accepted the resignations of both Rosenfield and Reynolds on Thursday.

“[Johnson] has thanked them both for their significant contribution to government and No 10, including work on the pandemic response and economic recovery,” a spokesperson told Insider.

The spokesperson added: “They will continue in their roles while successors are appointed, and recruitment for both posts is underway.”

The shake-up to Johnson’s inner circle comes as the prime minister is clinging to power while under scrutiny for his handling of multiple allegations of illegal parties held during COVID-19 lockdowns.

A report published on Monday by civil servant Sue Gray accused Johnson of overseeing “failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times.”

Johnson has faced immense pressure from his own Conservative MPs, threatening his political future.

In the wake of the resignations, one MP told Insider it was “very damaging for Boris.”

A senior Conservative figure simply texted in response to the news: “Fuck.”