Russia Is The One BRIC Energy Companies Aren't Interested In

While Chinese, Indian, and Brazilian energy-related investments remain hot, foreign interest in Russia’s energy industry is actually waning.



It might have something to do with private companies being screwed so many times in the past.

Oil & Gas Eurasia: Russian oil and gas resources are of decreasing interest to foreign companies, Russian Minister of Natural Resources Yuri Trutnev admits. He now intends to liberalize the foreigners’ access to the Russian resources.

He believes the lower level of exploration and field investments eventually could lead to “serious problems” for Russia. According to new figures from the Ministry of Natural Resources, the level of hydrocarbon exploration has over the last year dropped 10 per cent, Newsru.com reports.

