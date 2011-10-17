Here's Why The Nuclear Family Has Failed

The failure of the nuclear family because of financial pressures is increasing daily. The forces at work that are causing this failure are:



1. The high cost of living due to scarcity of resources and due to churning of contracts. These contracts on commodities are artificially driven up, causing the prices of commodities like food and gasoline to skyrocket. The contracts on fuel alone may add as much as $1.50 to the price of gasoline.

2. The decline in real wages or stagnation of those wages in a global economy and in the face of inflationary trends mentioned in 1.

3. The failure of social security to keep pace with the cost of living. This results in many seniors moving in with their children. The desire on the part of political movements to cut into this benefit will backfire on the wealthiest, as more seniors team up with the kids.

4. The closeness of families of the baby boomers. As they age, they are more likely to shun independence for living with children they bonded with. They did not bond well with their independent parents, beneficiaries of the highest standard of living in the history of the nation. But they did bond with their children. This closeness means that even those with more income than just social security will want to protect the wealth they have to pass on to their children.

5. The desire of many on main street to see the bankers put in their place. This is a motive that coincides with the childrens’ inability to accumulate wealth living on their own. Seniors can contribute to the increase of wealth among extended families for as long as they can contribute.

6. The lack of trust regarding the banks going forward is a huge reason for boomers wanting to move in with the adult children. The fear for the childrens’ futures, in the light of predatory financial attacks, is motivating many seniors to reexamine what they consider true freedom.

7. The desire of seniors to help out children who have been helping their own boomerang kids, the ones moving back home, is a big reason for seniors to seek a larger extended family situation. This living arrangement is the natural course of things. The nuclear family was an aberration.

8. Seniors are able to bond with grandchildren as these families shift priorities. This gives seniors a new sense of purpose.

9. The ability of boomers to communicate. Boomers are good communicators, which sets up well for change. As they are able to fit into an extended family setting through being able to talk things out, they can iron out the changes and cooperation needed to succeed in this family living.

10. Boomers are able to overcome a sense of lonliness caused by the empty nest. This desire to eradicate this lonliness is a strong motive to jettison the nuclear family by moving in with the adult children.

What people are coming to understand is that the bankers and the wealthy 1 per cent have nuked the nuclear family. For many that setup is not a viable option at all. I raised 4 children in a nuclear family. I am shocked at how prices now compare to income when this was not so lopsided as I raised my children. It is now a no brainer to consider options when seeing family on the brink.

While the powers that be create the stigma of living in Multigenerational arrangements, more people are learning that there is no stigma, and indeed, for many, it is a superior lifestyle.

What the bankers don’t understand is that seniors are seeing a life of saving put into housing deteriorate rapidly. These seniors realise that even though they did things the right way, by moving up the housing ladder slowly, that this ladder was broken by unscrupulous lenders. They are realising that they cannot regain the values they were expecting, and their bond investments are not giving a fair return either.

Boomers will have their revenge on the banks. And their desire to see their kids prosper in the midst of bleak prospects is also a new found goal of these boomers. For many it is a cause, a purpose. As they move into retirement expect to see many more Multigenerational arrangements added to the already massive move from 2000 to 2011, where there has been a 30 per cent increase. And this is before most boomers will have turned 65!

As governments let people down, because the banking class demands more and more, the people will react. Household formation is down and it needs to stay down if families are to accumulate wealth in the coming years. White folks (who have lower Multigenerational units due to culture) really need to reexamine the brainwashing they have been subjected to with regard to Multigenerational living. Their buy in to this alternative lifestyle is increasing. The lifestyle of Multigenerational living commands respect because it is the lifestyle of the ages. The nuclear family was strong for about 50 years, from the end of WW2 until 2000. That is when it all started to fall apart, under George W Bush, who was determined to serve the rich regardless of the cost to main street.

The supply side easy money offered under the Bush regime, with Democrats in silent support, created a false sense of wealth for duped investors and for those who took out mortgages or owned their homes free and clear. The top 1 per cent benefitted from the massive scam, while most others did not since 2000. Once the crash that was inevitable occurred in 2008, the supply side gimmick plowed money back into the top elites’ bank accounts, while every one else was hurt to varying degrees. Market manipulation does not give main street comfort, nor did it in the Great Depression. In the Great Depression and for years after, the middle class shunned stocks due to mistrust. Only this time the next world war will not usher in prosperity, but rather mutual assured destruction. There will likely be no solution for the bankers, as Multigenerational living is here to stay!

The result of bad bank behaviour was a reassessment on the part of many Americans regarding what kind of country we really have. Was this the land of the free and home of the brave or the playground for the liars and cheats at the highest levels? This anger generated is overcoming the tendency towards inertia. Banks count on inertia when adding on fees. The banker class sees inertia as a means for keeping the status quo, with healthy household formation and the like. But the reassessment even questions if household formation, into the nuclear families, is even healthy at all? Maybe it isn’t healthy anymore. Bankers need to be afraid of this monster they created, the anger on main street. They need to be very afraid.

Indeed, the banks may have done a great favour for main street, in putting the Multigenerational issue before the American people as a means of survival. Bankers make money on debt. Multigenerational families need less access to credit. They don’t want the credit. That makes the bankers lighten their wallets daily. Yes, they need to be very afraid, because there is nothing that bankers can do to stop the trend towards the next American push for freedom, through cutting costs in an extended family situation.

