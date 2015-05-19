There's a multibillion dollar opportunity in online sales of everyday household goods

At $US300 billion a year in sales, health and personal care is the second-largest retail category in the US behind groceries. However, like the grocery industry, e-commerce has yet to really disrupt the American drug store.

Only 7% of health and personal care sales occurred online last year , according to the US Census.

according to the US Census. For comparison, more than 20% of home furnishing sales and 30% of electronics sales occur online.

But more consumers are beginning to shop online for products that they’d typically go to a drug store to purchase. About 36 million US consumers shopped online for health and beauty products in the spring of 2014, up from 20 million consumers in spring 2010.

In a new in-depth report, BI Intelligence looks at why the health and personal care business has proved so challenging to e-commerce companies — from consumer reluctance to complicated and expensive logistics — and what new strategies e-commerce startups and big-name retailers and brands are pursuing to push more health and personal care sales online, including the increasing prevalence of recurring subscription services for these products.

Here are some of the key findings explored in the report:

