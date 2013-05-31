This Is The Mixed-Race Cheerios Ad All The Idiots Are Complaining About

A still from Cheerio’s multi-racial spot

A new commercial for Cheerios featuring a mixed-race family has become a target for idiots on the internet.



The anodyne spot features a Caucasian mother, an African-American father and their biracial daughter, but contains no overt messaging, politically correct or otherwise (except that Cheerios are good for you).

Nonetheless, Adweek noted the spot had been propelled onto the front page of Reddit, where it received a plethora of racists remarks. Concreteloop.com noted a YouTube commentator who allegedly called the spot an “abomination.”

Comments under the video have since been disabled — a sure sign they were overwhelmingly negative.

It’s 2013, but apparently some parts of America are still not ready to see miscegenation when it comes to cereal.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=kYofm5d5Xdw

