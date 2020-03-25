The real estate empire of Jennifer Lopez, from her $25 million Manhattan penthouse to her 13,932-square-foot mansion in Bel Air

Berlyn Photography The exterior of Jennifer Lopez’s Bel Air home.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the world’s highest-paid musicians.Forbes reported she made $US42 million in 2019 alone. Her success has allowed her to invest in a large coast-to-coast real estate portfolio, with homes in Malibu, the Hamptons, Manhattan, and Bel Air.

Lopez’s most recent purchase was her Malibu beach house, which she bought with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez. They bought the home from “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven for $US6.6 million, according to the LA Times. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Lopez described the house as “a little fixer-upper next to the water.” Rodriguez hired Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” to help renovate the home.

Lopez’s largest property is her Bel Air home, which spans 13,932 square feet and has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. She purchased it in 2016.

She’s also trying to sell one of her properties, her New York City apartment in NoMad, Manhattan. It was originally listed for $US26.95 million, but was reduced to $US24.99 million in 2019.

Here’s a look at her real estate portfolio.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez, love luxury real estate and have some incredible homes to prove it.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the 2017 Met Gala.

Their tastes differ when it comes to decor, however.

“He’s a little bit more of the modern, masculine side. He just goes all the way modern,” Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres last year. “Like the stones, and marbles. And I’m like, ‘Can we have a pillow? And a blankie?'”

Lopez’s downtown Manhattan apartment at the luxury Whitman building is on the market for $US24.99 million, according to StreetEasy.

StreetEasy The Whitman in Manhattan.

Source: StreetEasy

The apartment features large windows overlooking Madison Square Park.

StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin A sitting area in JLo’s Manhattan home.

Source: StreetEasy

The 6,500-square-foot property has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin The living room.

Source: StreetEasy

The four outdoor terraces are a collective 3,000 square feet, just under half the size of the apartment.

StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin The outdoor space is almost half the size of the apartment.

Source: StreetEasy

There’s plenty of seating space in the living room, and French doors open to one of the terraces.

StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin The living room in JLo’s NoMad apartment.

Source: StreetEasy

The kitchen features an island with a seating area, as well as a large dining table.

StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin The spacious kitchen.

Source: StreetEasy

The dining table can seat 10 people and the kitchen island can seat four.

StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin The dining table.

Source: StreetEasy

The master bedroom features large French doors that open to a terrace.

StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin The master bedroom.

Source: Streeteasy

The bathroom also features French doors to another terrace, and inside there’s a large tub and rain shower.

StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin Lopez’s large, all-white bathroom.

Source: Streeteasy

She has a second property in New York — her Hamptons home is located in Water Mill, which has one of most expensive zip codes in the state, according to Forbes.

Shutterstock/João Paulo Tinoco Water Mill in the Hamptons, New York.

Source: Forbes

Lopez bought her Hamptons property for just under $US10 million in 2013. It has eight bedrooms and came with a sauna, steam room, theatre, and pool.

Google Maps Lopez’s home in Water Mill, New York.

Source: Business Insider

She also has a home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, which she bought for $US28 million in 2016, according to Curbed.

Berlyn Photography The outside of her Bel Air home.

Sources: Business Insider, Curbed

Visitors must cross a covered bridge to enter her home.

Berlyn Photography The covered bridge that leads to the home.

Source: Business Insider

Curbed reported that the house is 13,932 square feet.

Berlyn Photography. The outside of her Stone Canyon home.

Sources: Business Insider, Curbed

It features an infinity pool and adjacent hot tub.

Berlyn Photography The pool and hot tub.

Source: Business Insider

The home has multiple living spaces.

Berlyn photography. The spacious living room.

Source: Business Insider

Hardwood floors are present throughout the home, and there are multiple fireplaces.

Berlyn Photography The living room her Bel Air home.

Source: Business Insider

Lopez also has a spacious, rustic kitchen with a huge window and skylight to let in plenty of natural light.

Berlyn Photography JLo’s kitchen in her Bel Air home.

Source: Business Insider

The home has seven bedrooms …

Berlyn Photography One of the bedrooms.

Source: Business Insider

… and a whopping 13 bathrooms.

Berlyn Photography One of the many bathrooms.

Source: Business Insider

She also has her own movie theatre in her Bel Air home.

Berlyn Photography The movie theatre.

Source: Business Insider

She recently bought a property in Malibu that used to belong to “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven, according to Realtor.com.

Getty Images/halbergman Malibu, California.

Source: Realtor.com

In an interview with Ellen, Lopez described her Malibu home as “a little fixer-upper near the water.” Rodriguez hired Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” to help renovate it.

Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ellen DeGeneres during ‘One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief’

Source: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Piven sold Lopez and A-Rod the home for $US6.6 million.

Google Maps Jennifer Lopez’s Malibu home.

Source: Realtor.com

