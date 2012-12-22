All Of The Herbalife-Like Stocks Are Tanking

Multi-level marketing companies Nu Skin and Blyth, which have similiar business models to Herbalife, are bothing tanking today.



Blyth (BTH), which has its subsidiary ViSalus business that makes diet shakes, was last trading down more than 6.6%.

Meanwhile, Nu Skin (NUS), which sells anti-ageing products and nutritional supplements, is down more than 7%.

Check out the charts:

Photo: Yahoo! Finance

Photo: Yahoo! Finance

Activist investor Bill Ackman gave a blistering three-hour long presentation about shorting Herbalife, a MLM that sells nutritional and weight loss products.

While Ackman is short Herbalife, he said is not short any other company in the industry, he told CNBC yesterday.

SEE ALSO: We Have Never Seen Anything Like Bill Ackman’s Dizzying Takedown Of Herbalife>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.