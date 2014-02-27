The 14 Coolest Multi-Exposure Images From The Olympics

Leah Goldman
Cross country skierREUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Beautiful sports photography is one of the best parts of every Olympics.

The photographers for Reuters did a series of awesome multi-exposure images that show athletes in every stage of their difficult maneuvers.

These photos are even more proof of the strength every Olympian needs to successfully compete.

This photo shows how close the skiers get in the women's freestyle skiing skicross.

U.S. cross country skier Sophie Caldwell works through one single step.

Silver medalist Yuna Kim works through a jump in practice.

The progression of Poland's Kamil Stoch's ski jump.

In this photo you can see the differences in stride between Joji Kato of Japan and Mo Tae-bum of South Korea.

How Mae Berenice Meite of France of France goes from two feet to one.

Lugers can reach speeds of almost 90 mph, here we see what a luger looks like every step of the way.

Argentina's Cristian Javier Simari Birkner slowly comes to an upright position on his downhill ski run.

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond's spin at every degree.

The path that France's Anemone Marmottan took around a gate in the giant slalom.

An artistic multiple exposure photo of Alexei Almoukov of Australia competing in the biathlon.

Ukraine's Bogdana Matsotska's path to the finish line in the super G downhill ski race.

Tatsuki Machida of Japan practices his spin before his performance.

Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands won a gold and a silver with this form.

