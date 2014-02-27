The 14 Coolest Multi-Exposure Images From The Olympics

Beautiful sports photography is one of the best parts of every Olympics.
The photographers for Reuters did a series of awesome multi-exposure images that show athletes in every stage of their difficult maneuvers.
These photos are even more proof of the strength every Olympian needs to successfully compete.
In this photo you can see the differences in stride between Joji Kato of Japan and Mo Tae-bum of South Korea.
Lugers can reach speeds of almost 90 mph, here we see what a luger looks like every step of the way.
Argentina's Cristian Javier Simari Birkner slowly comes to an upright position on his downhill ski run.
