Multi-Billion Dollar Plan To Scrap Street Signs Is Cancelled

Eliminating 46 deadlines that would require communities to acquire bigger, better road signs, the Obama administration is instead allowing a reprieve.According to The Detroit News, the 2018 deadline would have forced thousands of cities across the nation to spend money many of them don’t have.



In Minnesota alone state officials estimate the switch would have cost them up to $76 million.

New York City was looking to replace 300,000 signs in a move that would’ve taken up to 16 years, well past the 2018 deadline.

The National Association of County Engineers says the costs could be in the billions of dollars.

Scott Assenmacher, an engineer with the Michigan Road Commission, told The Detroit News:.

“With these requirements in place, roads in Monroe County, Michigan will have… [the] brightest, shiniest, most readable and visible signs out there that read, ‘Bridge Out’ and ‘Road Closed.'”

Instead communities will be allowed to replace roadsigns as they wear out.

