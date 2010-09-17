Mullets And Mormonism Are The Secret To Viral Content, Says BuzzFeed CEO

BuzzFeed co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti recently released a presentation detailing his strategies for creating viral content.



You do NOT want to miss Jonah Peretti explain why mullets and Mormonism are important in viral media.

Also Watch Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs With Jonah Peretti HERE >

And Don’t Miss…

– Jonah Peretti: The Twitter Universe Really Isn’t As Large As We Think It Is

– Jonah Peretti Explains Why A Picture Of Lindsay Lohan’s Side Boob Won’t Turn Viral

– LearnVest Founder: Here’s How To Get $4 Million In Funding In 4 Weeks

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.