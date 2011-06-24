Admiral Mike Mullen Backs Obama's Afghanistan Plan

Adm. Mike Mullen said he supports President Obama’s Afghanistan troop withdrawal plan.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Adm. Mike Mullen, the nation’s top military officer, endorsed President Barack Obama’s troop draw-down plan in Afghanistan today.Testifying before the House Armed Services Committee, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said “there is no jumping ship here.”



“Quite the contrary,” he said. “We will have at our disposal the great bulk of the surge forces throughout this — and most of the next — fighting season.”

He did acknowledge that the decision was not risk free, but said those risks were within acceptable margins. “Only the president, in the end, can really determine the acceptable level of risk we must take,” he said. “I believe he has done so.”

