If you pay $29.99 to watch 'Mulan' on Disney Plus, it won't be a one-time rental

Walt Disney Studios ‘Mulan’ will be available to Disney Plus subscribers on September 4 for an added $US29.99 fee.

“Mulan” will be available to stream on Disney Plus on September 4 in the US.

You must have a Disney Plus subscription to purchase “Mulan” for $US29.99.

A Disney Plus representative confirmed to Insider you are not paying for a one-time rental. Subscribers will have access to “Mulan” as long as they have Disney Plus.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you purchase Disney‘s live-action “Mulan” for $US29.99 on Disney Plus, it won’t be a one-time rental.

“Once purchased, Disney+ subscribers will have continuous access to the film for as long as they remain subscribers to the service,” a Disney Plus representative confirmed to Insider.

Tuesday, during the company’s Q3 earning’s call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced “Mulan” will be available on Disney Plus in multiple countries, including the US, on September 4. Simultaneously, the film will be released in some theatres where Disney Plus is not available.

The film has been delayed multiple times from its original March 27 release.

Chapek’s initial announcement made it sound as if Disney Plus subscribers were paying $US29.99 to rent the film for a limited time. Other studios, including Universal and Warner Bros., have sent “Trolls: World Tour” and “Scoob!” to VOD across multiple platforms to rent or own with success.

Some fans were thrilled by the clarification, excited that this meant they would have access to “Mulan” for more than your typical film rental.

And honestly I spend like $50+ at a movie for me and 2 kids. Since covid we haven’t been to a theater in months! Now for $30 I can include my husband and 2 toddlers in the experience. That’s 6 people for $30! Def a deal, AND ITS SAFER #Mulan @disneyplus @Disney https://t.co/qvLsyEND1J — Lauren Bell (@JENEEBELL) August 5, 2020

Okay now this is a lot better. You're basically buying the movie digitally. I doubt it'll be Movies Anywhere compatible, which sucks cause that's great, but this is a much better option now. https://t.co/As1t4kpTpN — Hassan Ahmed (@hassanahmed120) August 5, 2020

Others still didn’t think it was worth it, likening the offer to an extended rental since you need to maintain the service to access the film.

Movies don’t even cost $30 to *buy*. Why on earth would any thinking person pay for a streaming service and also for a rental? https://t.co/5gyTMY8KCN — sabrina (@sabrinaslibrary) August 5, 2020

I feel like if I pay $30 for it, I should be able to have access to it even if I unsubscribe from Disney+ https://t.co/FEJf9wllG8 — Ghost Reader is Proud to be Black (@GhostReads28) August 5, 2020

But wouldn’t it have eventually been placed on Disney plus anyway like very other Disney movie? ???? https://t.co/HoZ3GwVOZG — Dan (@Dantayman) August 5, 2020

Is this film worth $US29.99? Won’t it eventually be released on Disney Plus anyway free of charge?



Insider viewed “Mulan” in early March. While we can’t say much, the film is one of Disney’s best live-action adaptations that feels like more of a superhero movie.

#Mulan is absolutely fantastic. Different enough with great action scenes, but with the heart of the original film. It doesn't even matter that it's not a musical. If you're a fan of the animated, there are subtle nods to many of the songs. Can’t wait to see this again. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 10, 2020

Tony Bancroft, the animated codirector of “Mulan,” also gave his seal of approval to Insider after viewing the film at its world premiere.

“I feel like it has things for the fans that they’re going to really like, but it feels unique,” said Bancroft. “This, to me, is what all these Disney remakes should be. They should be one-part nostalgic and reminiscent of the original and two parts, all-out original, let’s go in a different direction. And I feel like Niki Caro and the Disney team really did that with this one.”

$US29.99 may seem like a steep price to pay if you’re watching it solo. But if you have a family with a few children, it’s definitely less than the cost of going to the movies and paying for additional popcorn and drinks.

One of the big questions consumers have is whether or not “Mulan” will eventually appear on Disney Plus as a free option in a few months, similar to “Frozen II” or “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” and whether it may make more sense to hold off on a purchase. In addition, will “Mulan” be available across all

Disney Plus has not returned Insider’s request for comment upon further inquiry.

To watch “Mulan” in September, you’ll need a subscription to Disney Plus. You can sign up here for $US6.99 per month or $US69.99 per year. (When you subscribe to a service through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.