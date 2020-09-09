The producer of 'Mulan' is disappointed that audiences won't see one of the movie's epic battle scenes in theatres

Walt Disney Studios ‘Mulan’

Warning: Spoiler ahead if you haven’t seen “Mulan.”

Producer Jason Reed told Insider the scene he’s most disappointed that audiences won’t see in theatres.

“Mulan” is currently only available in the US and other regions of the world on Disney Plus.

Though many fans are thrilled that the live-action version of “Mulan” is available on Disney Plus, there are some that wish the movie was playing in theatres so they could see it as it was originally intended.

Producer Jason Reed is one of those people.

Though he fully understands Disney’s decision to put the movie on its streaming service and skip a theatrical release in many areas of the world â€” including the US â€” due to the coronavirus, he still can’t help but be sad that some scenes won’t get fully displayed on the big screen.

Reed told Insider that one particular scene he wished audiences could watch in theatres was the battle sequence when Mulan no longer disguises herself as a man while battling alongside the Imperial Army.

Jasin Boland/Disney Mulan showing her true fighting ability in one of the movie’s best battle sequences.

“That big battle just is so cool on the big screen,” Reed said. “[Director] Niki [Caro] staged it in a way, with the mist clearing and the reveal of the armies and the score, you have this huge epic moment that you don’t really get that often. Then with the close-up of Mulan, you understand the emotional baggage of the moment. I think it’s big-scale filmmaking at its best.”

There are several battle sequences in the movie, but Reed is right when he said that this battle, in particular, is a goosebumps moment.

I’m a little sad, I have to admit,” Reed admitted to Insider. “I want to see it on the big screen.”

“Mulan” is currently available on Disney Plus.

