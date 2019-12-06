A new trailer for Disney's live-action 'Mulan' is here and it teases a phoenix that will replace Mushu in the movie

Kirsten Acuna
DisneyMulan goes to war in the official trailer for the live-action movie.
  • Disney released a new trailer for its live-action “Mulan” Thursday morning and it teases a phoenix that looks like it will replace the cartoon version of Mushu from the original.
  • The remake of the 1998 animated classic stars Yifei Liu (“Once Upon a Time”) as the title character, Hua Mulan.
  • In the animated movie, Mulan disguises herself as a man to take her father’s place in war. The new movie will also follow that story, while giving Mulan a sister.
  • Jet Li and Donnie Yen will also star in the film directed by Niko Caro (“The Zookeeper’s Wife”).
  • “Mulan” will be in theatres March 27, 2020. Watch the trailer below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

