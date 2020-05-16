Here's the cast of Disney's live-action 'Mulan' and who they're playing

Walt Disney Studios Yifei Liu stars as Mulan in Disney’s live-action adaptation.

Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” is in theatres this July.

The 1998 animated film follows Mulan as she disguises herself as a man to take the place of her father in an effort to defeat the Huns.

The live-action adaption will be directed by Niki Caro (“The Zookeeper’s Wife”). Though it will star Chinese actress Yifei Liu in the lead, the new movie will introduce a lot of characters.

Before the film’s release, get to know everyone who will star in the live-action “Mulan.”

Chinese actress Yifei Liu, also known as Crystal Liu, is playing the titular heroine, Mulan.

Walt Disney Studios and Stephen Tilley/Disney Enterprises, Inc. The actress is also a singer. She starred alongside Emile Hirsch in ‘The Chinese Widow.’

Fans were thrilled with her casting. According to The Hollywood Reporter, over 1,000 actresses were seen for the role across five different continents.

This version of Mulan isn’t just a warrior. She has an extraordinary, almost magical, power, which she’s encouraged to hide in order to take her place in society.

New Zealand actor Yoson An has been cast as Mulan’s love interest named Honghui.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney, Walt Disney Animation Yoson An attends the world premiere of ‘Mulan’ in March 2020. His character is a version of Li Shang.

That’s a big difference from Mulan’s love interest in the animated movie, Li Shang, who also was her commander.

In the live-action film, Honghui comes from a military background and the two won’t see eye to eye at first.

Jet Li joined the cast as the emperor of China.

Walt Disney Studios/WDA Jet Li is a renowned martial artist.

According to Asia One, Li initially turned down the role in the film. He later agreed to it because his daughter told him he should be in a movie promoting Chinese culture.

The Hollywood Reporter first announced his casting in April 2018.

Donnie Yen will play Mulan’s mentor, Commander Tung.

John Phillips/Getty Images Yen has appeared in the ‘Ip Man’ franchise and ‘Rogue One.’

Tung is a no-nonsense commander, who acts as a father figure to Mulan while in war. Of course, he doesn’t know her true identity. According to the film’s production notes, Yen also joined the film after being “inspired” by his daughter.

Another skilled martial artist, Yen shows off his sword skills in the film.

Jason Scott Lee is playing the main villain, Böri Khan.

Walt Disney Studios, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Here’s Jason Scott Lee at the world premiere of ‘Mulan’ on March 9, 2020.

The main villain in the animated Disney film was Shan Yu, the leader of the Huns. In the new film, Böri Khan is a warrior seeking to avenge his father’s death.

Gong Li plays a powerful witch named Xianniang.

Walt Disney Studios, Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images Gong Li won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for best supporting actress for ‘Farewell My Concubine.’

Xianniang is an ally of the live-action film’s main villain, Böri Khan. She’s the perfect foil to Mulan and helps bring more depth to her character.

Li starred in numerous acclaimed movies, including “Farewell My Concubine” and “Memoirs of a Geisha.”

Tzi Ma will play Mulan’s father.

Walt Disney Studios/Walt Disney Animation Tzi Ma was in ‘Arrival.’ Here he is above accepting his fate to go to war in ‘Mulan.’

Zhou is a war veteran who’s called back to the military. According to the film’s production notes, he was previously injured in war. He’s extremely supportive of his daughter and, when young, initially encourages her special gift.

In the original movie, Mulan’s father’s name is Fa Zhou.

Rosalind Chao was cast as Mulan’s mother.

Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Animation Here’s how Mulan’s mother will look in the live-action remake.

Mulan’s mother, Li, discourages Mulan’s special abilities and wants her to honour her family by finding a husband and preparing to become a good wife.

Xana Tang was cast as another new character, Mulan’s sister, Xiu.

Walt Disney Studios, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Xana Tang at the world premiere of ‘Mulan.’

Mulan didn’t have any siblings in the original animated movie. This is an entirely new character.

Digital star Jimmy Wong will be playing Ling, one of the three soldiers Mulan befriends.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney, Walt Disney Animation Jimmy Wong is seen at the world premiere of ‘Mulan.’

Wong has his own YouTube channel and won two Streamy Awards for the series “Video Game High School.” Deadline announced the news of his casting.

Actor Doua Moua will be playing Chien-Po, another of the three friends.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney, Walt Disney Animation Doua Moua attends the world premiere of ‘Mulan.’

Doua Moua starred in “Grand Torino.” Deadline announced the news of his casting.

Rounding out the trio of friends is Chen Tang who will play Yao.

Pacific Rim Video, Disney Chen Tang has appeared on ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

A character in the animated film, Yao, befriends Mulan. The casting was reported by Deadline.

Cheng Pei-Pei was also cast as the matchmaker.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images, Walt Disney Animation Cheng Pei-Pei attends The Moet British Independent Film Awards in 2014.

The live-action film also has a delightful scene with the matchmaker where Mulan gets herself into some mischief.

Ron Yuan is playing a soldier, Sergeant Qiang.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Ron Yuan is known for ‘Marco Polo’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy.’

According to Deadline, Sergeant Qiang will be second in command of the Imperial Regiment.

Utkarsh Ambudkar is playing a character named Skath.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Utkarsh Ambudkar is known for ‘Pitch Perfect.’

Not much is known about his role yet except that he’s a con artist.

Chum Ehelepola is playing a new character named Ramtish.

Chum Ehelepola/YouTube Chum Ehelepola was recently on ‘Lodge 49.’

He’s also a con artist along with Skatch.

