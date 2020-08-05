'Mulan' is coming to Disney Plus on September 4 — but fans will need to pay $29.99 to watch it

Jasin Boland/Disney After a number of delays, ‘Mulan’ will be available to stream for a premium price on Disney Plus in September.

“Mulan” will be available on Disney Plus starting September 4.

In addition to a Disney Plus subscription, customers will need to pay an additional $US29.99 to rent the film.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek made the announcement during the company’s Q3 earnings call.

“Mulan” is heading to Disney Plus, but you’ll need to pay extra to rent it.

On Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the live-action version of the 1998 animated film will head to Disney Plus in many countries, including the US, on September 4.

“In order to meet the needs of consumers during this unpredictable period, we thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring this exceptional family-friendly film to them in a timely manner,” said Chapek.

“We are announcing today that in most Disney Plus markets, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and a number of countries in Western Europe, we will be offering Disney Plus subscribers the epic adventure ‘Mulan’ on a premiere access basis beginning September 4,” he added.

You’ll need to have Disney Plus and pay an additional $US29.99 to view Mulan



Jasin Boland/Disney ‘Mulan’ will be a premium offering on Disney Plus.

In addition to a Disney Plus subscription, you’ll need to pay $US29.99 to rent “Mulan” in the US. According to Chapek, the price will vary slightly in other countries.

Chapek said the film will simultaneously be released in certain markets where Disney Plus isn’t available and where theatres are open.

“We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience currently unable to go to movie theatres, while also further enhancing the value and attractiveness of the Disney Plus subscription with this great content,” said Chapek.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, “Mulan” has been delayed a few times. Most recently, the film, directed by Niki Caro and starring Yifei Liu, was set for an August 21 release.

Tuesday, Disney reported a $US4.7 billion loss in its third quarter, led by a $US3.5 billion loss from the closure of its parks.

Don’t expect to see more theatrical releases wind up on Disney Plus under a POV option right away. During the question and answer portion of the earning call, Chapek said “Mulan” is a one-off and that Disney is not looking at a new business model.

“That said, we find it very interesting to be able to take a new offering to consumers at that $US29.99 price and learn from it and see what happens not only in terms of the uptick of the number of subscribers we got on the platform, but also the number of transactions we get on that PVOD offering,” said Chapek.

So “Black Widow” may not wind up on the streamer just yet. Currently, that film is set for a November 6 release.

“Mulan” also stars Donnie Yen and Jet Li. You can view the full cast here.

