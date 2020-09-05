Calls to boycott 'Mulan' are gaining steam as the new movie lands on Disney Plus

Disney

Pro-democracy protesters are calling for people to boycott Disney’s live-action film “Mulan,” which premiered on the Disney Plus streaming service on Friday.

The outrage stems from a social media post shared by Liu Yifei, who plays Mulan, that voiced support of Hong Kong’s police.

Still, the movie is poised to do well among audiences in mainland China, where the movie will premiere in theatres September 11.

Pro-democracy activists across Hong Kong, Korea, and Thailand have renewed their calls for a boycott of Disney’s live-action “Mulan.” The film was released for $US30 on Disney Plus on Friday, reviving outrage over a social media post shared by the film’s star, Liu Yifei, voicing support for Hong Kong’s police.

Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong on Friday tweeted, “Disney kowtows to Beijing, and because Liu Yifei openly and proudly endorses police brutality in Hong Kong, I urge everyone who believes in human rights to #BoycottMulan.“

At the time of writing, Wong’s post had 11,000 retweets and 16,000 likes. Since the start of the controversy in August of last year, the #BoycottMulan movement has expanded to Korea and Thailand, where activists have staged protests and held signs reading #BanMulan, according to Fortune.

On Friday, the hashtag #BoycottMulan was trending in the US.

This film is released today. But because Disney kowtows to Beijing, and because Liu Yifei openly and proudly endorses police brutality in Hong Kong, I urge everyone who believes in human rights to #BoycottMulan. https://t.co/utmP1tIWNa — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 ???? (@joshuawongcf) September 4, 2020

In August of 2019, as pro-democracy protests roiled Hong Kong, Liu Yifei shared an image that said, “I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong,” on the popular social media platform Weibo. The post angered many pro-democracy protesters, who said that the Hong Kong police’s crackdown on those demonstrating against a new extradition law was draconian. Hong Kong’s police responded to protesters with “arbitrary arrests, brutal beatings, and torture,” according to a report from Amnesty International.

In July, Yifei addressed the controversy, saying “I think it’s obviously a very complicated situation and I’m not an expert,” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I just really hope this gets resolved soon… I think it’s just a very sensitive situation.”

But while the protests might affect viewership in Hong Kong, Thailand, and Korea, Disney is courting audiences in mainland China, where the film will premiere in theatres September 11, according to Fortune. The Mulan team cast popular Chinese actors, tested the film with Chinese audiences, and made sure to get the script approved by Chinese authorities, in a bid for a slice of mainland China’s $US9 billion box office revenues.

The calls for a boycott are the latest in a series of challenges for the film’s release. Mulan, which had a budget of $US200 million, was originally slated to open in theatres March 27 and has been delayed multiple times due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Without a deal in the US to bring the film to theatres, the China market represents the largest theatre-going audience for the film.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the controversy.

On Friday, the movie became available to purchase for Disney+’s 60 million subscribers, who can pay $US30 (on top of their $US7 monthly subscription) to view the film. The film will be available for free to Disney Plus subscribers on starting December 4.

