It's Official: Ford CEO Alan Mulally Says He Won't Be Microsoft's Next CEO

REUTERS/Tim Shaffer Ford CEO Alan Mulally

Alan Mulally has officially confirmed what the world suspected. He’s not leaving Ford to become Microsoft’s next CEO.

He has promised to stay on with Ford until at least 2014, reports the AP.

The odds that he planned to leave Ford for Microsoft got pretty slim last month, when a Ford board member said, “Alan is staying through the end of 2014 and that’s all I know.”

At that time, Mulally said, “I love serving Ford … I have no change to the plan.”

Not everyone believed that he would say no to Microsoft if asked. But now that he has confirmed that he won’t leave for Microsoft and will stay at Ford until at least 2014. So that’s that.

