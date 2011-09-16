Mukesh Ambani May Be Scrapping Plans To Permanently Move Into The Billion-Dollar Home He Just Built

Photo: Reuters

For over a year now, Mukesh and Nita Ambani have been dilly dallying about formally shifting into their Rs. 4000 crore new home even though Nita has moved her trousseau into Antilla as a symbolic gesture of grah pravesh, a ceremony performed when one first moves into a new house. Although the towering home on Altamount Road is regularly used as a venue for film screenings, sundry parties, and informal get together with friends, the Ambanis are clearly in no hurry to vacate their current Cuffe Parade residence, Sea Wind.



Society watchers believe the procrastination can be blamed on the adverse attention their lavish residence has attracted of late. While there is no official confirmation on whether the Ambanis have completely shelved plans of relocating into arguably one of the world’s costliest home there is speculation that they may still be scouting for another suitable property.

When the US consulate moved from Bhulabhai Desai Road to Bandra Kurla Complex, they put Lincoln House – estimated to be worth over Rs. 600 crore – on the market. Almost immediately, rumours of Mukesh Ambani being one of the many private bidders started doing the rounds.

This post originally appeared at Luxpresso.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.