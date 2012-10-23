The Improved Mujjo Touchscreen Gloves

These are the new and improved Touchscreen Gloves by Mujjo.



Why We Love It: The Dutch company Mujjo is the go-to brand in touchscreen gloves, but the new A/W 12-13 collection is a definite improvement on the original. Not only do they come in a thicker fabric, improving insulation, but the yarn they used doesn’t pill, guaranteeing these gloves will last.

Plus, while most competitor gloves only offer touchscreen capabilities with one or two fingertips, Mujjo’s gloves are all-around conductive. The company knitted high-quality silver-coated nylon fibres into the fabric, so every part of your hand is touchscreen-compatible.

And now the gloves that once only came in black are now also available in grey, sandstone, lavender, and coral pink.

Where To Buy: Available through Mujjo’s website.

Cost: €24.95 or around $33, not including shipping.

