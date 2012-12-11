Look Stylish And Smart With Mujjo Leather Touchscreen Gloves

Introducing Mujjo’s Leather Touchscreen Gloves.



Why We Love Them: We’ve shown you Mujjo’s standard Touchscreen Gloves before — but now there’s an even more stylish option to keep your hands warm. These unisex gloves are made of Ethiopian lambskin with a layer of 100% wool lining on the inside, and are both wind- and waterproof.

The way the gloves work is with a special nanotechnology that allows the entire glove surface to have the same conductive properties of your skin. That means that not only are your fingertips capable of making calls or sending texts, but even your palm and knuckles can, too.

Photo: Mujjo

Photo: Mujjo

Where To Buy: Available through Mujjo’s website.

Cost: $170.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.