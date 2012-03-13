MUHTAR KENT: Women Are Coke's Most Important Market

At this weekend’s Women In the World Summit in New York City, Coca Cola CEO Muhtar Kent talked about why women and entrepreneurs are a crucial part of its business strategy.



“60 to 70 per cent of our customers are women,” he said. And when he started his job in 2008, “I looked into our organisation and saw this huge mismatch.”

Since then, he’s increased the number of women in management positions from 22 per cent to 40 per cent and says he “will not be satisfied until this practice is ingrained in our culture.”

In 2010 Coke announced it was aiming to double its system revenues by 2020 in part by funding 5 million entrepreneurs around the world — 70 per cent of which are female — who he says, will directly impact his business’s bottom line.

“Women account for $20 trillion, a bigger economy than the U.S., India and China combined,” he said. “There will be a jump in GDP in emerging markets by 14 per cent between now and 2020 if we can have much better equality.”

