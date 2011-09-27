Coke CEO Says China And Brazil Are More Attractive To Business Than U.S.

Imagine a place with low taxes, booming growth and centralized command over all foreign investment.



That place is called China, and Coke CEO Muhtar Kent says it and Brazil represent far more attractive markets than the U.S. (via @bored2tears).

Kent tells the FT:

“It’s like a well-managed company, China. You have a one-stop shop in terms of the Chinese foreign investment agency and local governments are fighting for investment with each other.

“They’re learning very fast, these countries. In the west, we’re forgetting what really worked 20 years ago. In China and other markets around the world, you see the kind of attention to detail about how business works and how business creates employment.”

Coke recently announced huge investments in China and other emerging markets. Meanwhile it threatened to cancel an investment in France when the government proposed a new soda tax.

Kent also criticised U.S. tax policy. Read the full thing at the FT >

