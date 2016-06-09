Muhammad Ali wasn't just a boxer, he was an artist, and his works are getting auctioned off

Muhammad Ali, who passed away on June 3 at age 74, was best known for his incredible boxing career and candid political views.
Few know that he was also a prolific artist.
New York’s RoGallery is celebrating him and his work with an auction of his art. Each of his pieces represents a different, meaningful part of his life, from his faith and his activism to his time in the boxing ring.
Let’s have a look at some of the works being auctioned off, all of which are from 1979:
“Mosque II” depicts his strong Muslim faith:
“Sting Like a Bee” features his famous catchphrase:
“Let My People Go,” showcases his lifelong dedication to civil rights:
“Guiding Light” symbolises faith, which was so important to Ali:
The pieces will be auctioned off Wednesday, June 15 at Ro Gallery in New York.
NOW WATCH: A Brazilian bakery makes cakes that look like flower gardens
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.