Muhammad Ali's Statement On Nelson Mandela's Death Is Beautiful

Via NBC’s Ann Curry, here’s Muhammad Ali’s poignant statement on former South African President Nelson Mandela, who died Thursday at the age of 95:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Mandela. His was a life filled with purpose and hope; hope for himself, his country and the world. He inspired others to reach for what appeared to be impossible and moved them to break through the barriers that held them hostage mentally, physically, socially and economically. He made us realise, we are our brother’s keeper and that our brothers come in all colours. What I will remember most about Mr.Mandela is that he was a man whose heart, soul and spirit could not be contained or restrained by racial and economic injustices, metal bars or the burden of hate and revenge. He taught us forgiveness on a grand scale. His was a spirit born free, destined to soar above the rainbows. Today his spirit is soaring through the heavens. He is now forever free.”