The UFC's Co-Owner Dropped $1.1 Million On A Pair Of Muhammad Ali's Boxing Gloves

Photo: Flickr

Casino owner and co-owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Lorenzo Fertitta dropped an astonishing $1.1 million on a pair of boxing gloves worn by Muhammad Ali at a charity auction earlier this week, according to The Huffington Post.He narrowly beat out Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who had bid $1 million for the gloves earlier in the evening.



Ali wore the gloves 46 years ago during his first Las Vegas title fight; they were sold at a gala and 70th birthday celebration for the boxer to raise money for Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s, ALS, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease, which Ali has battled since 1984, HuffPo wrote.

