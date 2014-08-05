Muhammad Ali Is Giving Away Swag To His Most Loyal Twitter Followers

Muhammad Ali is stepping it up on Twitter.

The iconic boxer has decided to take a look at his social media activity to figure out how to better engage his fans, and for starters he is giving away some cool swag to his most loyal tweeters.

Ali — or rather, those working for him — are using a tool called SocialRank to analyse his followers on Twitter. The tool sorts Ali’s followers by “Most Valuable,” “Most Engaged,” “Best Followers,” and “Most Followed Follower.”

And to reward his top followers, Ali is giving them a t-shirt from Roots of Fight, an apparel company dedicated to legendary boxers and martial artists.

Here’s his tweet announcing the loyal fans and lucky winners:

