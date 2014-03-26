Mugshots Show The Horrifying Effects Of Cocaine, Heroin, And Meth

Rehabs.com, the creators of the viral “Faces of Meth” infographic, have followed-up with a new project that, in addition to meth, shows how oxycodone, heroin, and cocaine affect a user’s appearance.

All of these drugs can lead to weight loss, according to the website, and each one is associated with additional side effects.

Cocaine can lead to an inflamed nose if the drug is snorted; meth causes tooth decay, face sores, and speeds up the appearance of ageing; heroin increases cellulite and causes scabs from picking the skin; and oxycodone causes bloodshot eyes, flushed skin, and small pupils.

See the damaging physical effects of drug abuse by studying the mugshots in the slideshow below.

