Incredibly Bleak Mugshots Of Kids From The 1800s

Tyne & Wear Archives And Museums Mary Catherine Docherty, 14, got 7 days hard labour for stealing iron.

America has been criticised for being

too quick to arrest kids for minor crimes, but misbehaving children had it way worse in 19th century England.

The Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums has a heartbreaking collection of mugshots on Flickr of British criminals from 1871 to 1873, including many children arrested for petty crimes and sentenced to hard labour.

The mugshots from the Newcastle City Gaol and House Of Correction include a 12-year-old arrested for stealing boots and a 15-year-old arrested for stealing a coat.

