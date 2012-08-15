13 Mugshots Of Business Leaders Who Landed On The Wrong Side Of The Law

Crocs founder George Boedecker made headlines today when it was reported he yelled at police officers and claimed he was dating Taylor Swift.His mugshot was pretty great as well.
So we decided to take a look at other business titans who have found themselves on the wrong end of the police camera.
All mugshots came from The Smoking Gun.
Former McKinsey & Co. executive Rajat Gupta was convicted in June of passing tips to the infamous Raj Rajaratnam.
Allen Stanford was sentenced in January to 110 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of a $7 billion investment fraud scheme.
In 2006, former Enron exec Jeff Skilling was sentenced to at least 24 years in prison for his role in his company's notorious fraud.
Media mogul Conrad Black was found guilty in 2007 of fraud and obstruction of justice. His original six-and-a-half year sentence was cut in half in 2011, Reuters reported at the time.
In 2009, convicted Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff was sentenced to 150 years behind bars for an eye-popping fraud that cost investors an estimated $60 billion.
Former Tyco International Ltd. CEO Dennis Kozlowski was convicted in 2005 of grand larceny, conspiracy, and securities fraud, among other charges, The Washington Post reported.
Mark Swartz, Tyco International Ltd.'s former chief financial officer, was convicted of the same crimes as Kozlowski, according to The Washington Post.
Enron's former CEO and chairman Kenneth Lay was convicted in 2006 on six counts, including conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud, according to ABC News.
Former WorldCom chief executive Bernard Ebbers was convicted in 2005 of securities fraud, conspiracy, and filing false documents with regulators, Forbes reported at the time.
Hotelier Leona Helmsley was indicted for tax fraud in 1988. She was ultimately fined $7.1 million and spent 18 months in prison, according to her New York Times obituary.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates was arrested in 1977 for a traffic violation, according to the Smoking Gun.
Charles Ponzi's fraud caused thousands of investors to lose a total of about $20 million, according to Businessweek.
