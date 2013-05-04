Muggers Increasingly Stealing Samsung Phones Instead Of iPhones

Here’s a funny detail from James Temple at the San Francisco Chronicle.



As Samsung has grown in popularity with consumers around the world, it’s also growing in popularity with muggers.

Temple talked to Capt. Joe Garrity of San Francisco’s Tenderloin Station.

Garrity says that half of the robberies reported are electronics. And half of those robberies are iPhones.

However, Temple reports, “Samsung phones earned their own category this month, after officers noted a sharp rise this year in swipes of phones like the company’s Galaxy line.”

The reason Samsung is on the rise is that more people are walking around with them.

“It’s whatever is popular,” Garrity said. “The opportunists are grabbing what they can.”

