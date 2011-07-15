Murdochs Flip-Flop And Agree To Testify To Parliament In Phone-Hacking Scandal

Six hours after declining to appear in front of British Parliament next week to testify in the phone-hacking saga, the Murdoch have apparently changed their minds and will appear.



This morning both Rupert and James Murdoch sent notes saying they were separately “not available” to give evidence next Tuesday.

Rebekah Brooks meanwhile agreed to appear.

Shortly thereafter the culture committee issued a summons for both Murdochs.

Apparently, it worked, though how exactly, is still unclear. Both Murdochs are American citizens and can’t be compelled by British Parliament to appear whereas Rebekah Brooks. a British citzen, can.

The NYT reports that had the Murdochs continued to avoid there was a chance there was a chane the Parliament could have taken extraordinary measures “including imprisonment.”

“There hasn’t been a case of that kind for some considerable time. The House can order a witness to attend a committee. Apparently this hasn’t happened since 1920.” Sir George Young, the leader of the House of Commons, told the Times.

