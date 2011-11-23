UH-OH: Muddy Waters Research's Website Has Been Hacked

Photo: Muddy Waters

Muddy Waters Research’s website has been hacked. [via @carney]The firm’s website currently reads:



MW regrets that our site has been hacked. We will bring it up as soon as possible.

FMCN is still a Strong Sell.

Happy Thanksgiving,

MW

Muddy Waters made news yesterday after it released a strong sell report for Chinese company Focus Media. Focus Media’s stock fell 39% yesterday on the report. (Could it be an act of revenge from the scorned company?)

Muddy Waters is a short-seller focusing on Chinese companies. It is known for releasing controversial reports about stocks they’re currently shorting. In June, the company released a very negative report on Sino-Forest, which resulted in the company’s stock value nosediving.

For now, it seems the company has control of its website, as it notes on in the message message that “FMCN is still a strong sell.”

