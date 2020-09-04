Mucinex cold and flu relief is 30% off as an Amazon Deal of the Day.

Summary List Placement
- Mucinex cold and flu relief medication is 30% off as an Amazon Deal of the Day.
- The sale includes options for both adults and children; nasal spray, tablets, and cough liquids are all available at a discount.
- Get ahead of flu season by stocking up on the essentials to feel better when you’re sick.
- Act fast: the sale ends tonight.
The best Mucinex deals
- Mucinex Fast-Max Cold & Flu Medicine, $US12 (originally $US18) [You save $US6]
- Mucinex Fast-Max & Mucinex Nightshift Cold & Flu Liquid, $US14 (originally $US20) [You save $US6]
- Mucinex Junior Cold & Flu Caplets, $US8 (originally $US11) [You save $US3]
- Mucinex Sinus Max Nasal Congestion Relief Spray, $US6 (originally $US9) [You save $US3]
