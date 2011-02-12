Schizophrenic Oil Market Can't Decide Whether Mubarak's Resignation Is Good Or Bad

Oil just went chaotic on the news of Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak’s resignation.



First it went up big before the speech, then it went down big, and then it moved higher. Now it’s near where it was before the speech.

Investors don’t know what to believe about the stability of the Suez Canal and the potential spread of unrest across the region.

