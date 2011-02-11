Update: The army is meeting to discuss taking over the government. Was there a coup?



Update: Now NBC confirms that Mubarak will step down tonight.

Original post: Pay attention…

There are reports from multiple outlets, including the BBC, that Mubarak is going to make a speech and transfer away power to either his VP or the military.

We’ll be covering if there are any developments.

Al-Arabiya is the latest, and it says that Mubarak will give up power tonight.

