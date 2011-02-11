Update: The army is meeting to discuss taking over the government. Was there a coup?
Update: Now NBC confirms that Mubarak will step down tonight.
Original post: Pay attention…
There are reports from multiple outlets, including the BBC, that Mubarak is going to make a speech and transfer away power to either his VP or the military.
We’ll be covering if there are any developments.
Al-Arabiya is the latest, and it says that Mubarak will give up power tonight.
