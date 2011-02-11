WATCH: Crowd Roars In Anger When Mubarak Announces He Is Staying

After hours of waiting for President Mubarak to speak, purportedly to announce his resignation, the crowd of people in Tahrir Square roared in anger and disappointment as it became increasingly clear through Mubarak’s speech that he had no plans plans to immediately resign.



He said that he “will not accept or listen to any foreign interventions or dictations” and will “follow the track of peaceful transition until September.”

Watch Mubarak’s speech and the crowd’s furious reaction below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.