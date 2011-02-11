CROWD IN TAHRIR IS FURIOUS AFTER MUBARAK SPEAKS WITHOUT RESIGNING

Photo: Al

The crowds in Tahrir Square are furious since it became clear that Mubarak was not resigning.Watch live video of the crowd here >



Follow along here LIVE.

Starting off with vague generalities. He apologizes to those who were injured.

I will penalise all those responsible.

Apologizing to families of victims who died during protests.

The crowd is booing! He’s not saying anything about now stepping down.

I WILL NOT RUN IN THE COMING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS.

Talking about transferrance of power.

Talking about the youth of the people and “dialogue”

The crowd is furious.

Now he’s talking about changes to the constituion.

Talking “fair and transparent” elections.

US markets are sliding late in the day on the disappointing speech.

“Egypt is braving through hard times.”

At the end he did say something about passing on some power to VP Suleman.

Here’s the crowd in Tahrir.

