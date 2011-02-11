CROWD IN TAHRIR IS FURIOUS AFTER MUBARAK SPEAKS WITHOUT RESIGNING

Photo: Al
The crowds in Tahrir Square are furious since it became clear that Mubarak was not resigning.Watch live video of the crowd here >
- Starting off with vague generalities. He apologizes to those who were injured.
- I will penalise all those responsible.
- Apologizing to families of victims who died during protests.
- The crowd is booing! He’s not saying anything about now stepping down.
- I WILL NOT RUN IN THE COMING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS.
- Talking about transferrance of power.
- Talking about the youth of the people and “dialogue”
- The crowd is furious.
- Now he’s talking about changes to the constituion.
- Talking “fair and transparent” elections.
- US markets are sliding late in the day on the disappointing speech.
- “Egypt is braving through hard times.”
- At the end he did say something about passing on some power to VP Suleman.
Here’s the crowd in Tahrir.
