WATCH: Mubarak Steps Down, Egyptians Wild With Joy

After 18 days of protests, Hosni Mubarak stepped down as president of Egypt, relinquishing power to the military.



Following the announcement of this historic moment, Egyptian protestors celebrated in the streets of Cairo, shouting “Egypt is free!”

Watch Omar Suleiman’s short statement and the demonstrators’ jubilant, overwhelmed response below.

