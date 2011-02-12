MUBARAK RESIGNS!

At 18:00 in Cairo, Omar Suleiman gave a short statement: MUBARAK IS STEPPING DOWN.



Mubarak is handing power to a military council, as Suleiman steps aside, which is exactly what the people wanted.

Tahrir Square is going absolutely berserk. No one spoke for minutes on Al-Jazeera, as the noise of the crowd washed over. There is singing of prayers on loud speakers, drums, and riotous cheering and clapping.

We have already heard from the military what they plan to do. They promised this morning to end the state of emergency as soon as possible, to hold free and fair elections, and not to punish the protesters.

See incredible pictures from this historic day here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.