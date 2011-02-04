Mubarak Plays The Chaos Card

Cut loose by old friends, abandoned by former allies, Hosni Mubarak is not giving up. He’s playing the “chaos card,” a time-honored tactic of doomed dictators around the world. The chaos strategy is simple: create some chaos, shut it down, then make the case that if you’re not there to handle it, chaos will return and multiply and eventually engulf society.

In an interview with Christiane Amanpour of ABC News, Mr. Mubarak portrayed himself as stalwart and devoted to the cause of saving Egypt.

With regards to Egypt-US relations, Ms. Amanpour blogs:

…..(Mubarak) wavered when I asked him if he felt the U.S. had betrayed him. When I asked him how he responded to the United States’ veiled calls for him to step aside sooner rather than later, he said he told President Obama, “You don’t understand the Egyptian culture and what would happen if I step down now.”

