Mubarak Is About To Give Another HUGE Speech, As Protesters Surround The Palace

Photo: ap

11:00 ET: MUBARAK RESIGNS!



10:46 ET: The top military spokesman has arrived at the state TV building.

10:25 ET: Mubarak is expected to speak in 10 minutes, according to Egypt TV. (We’re still waiting…)

10:16 ET: Protesters have just attacked a police station in Suez, with at least one killed and 20 injured, according to Al-Jazeera.

See pictures of the protests happening right now >

9:41 ET: The presidential palace is expected to issue a statement imminently, according to Al-Jazeera.

It seems unlikely he would resign already — unless last night’s speech was taped, and this is actually the first live speech in days. There’s also a possibility that Omar Suleiman will speak, not Mubarak.

Meanwhile protesters are marching on the presidential palace, which is guarded by the army. They have also surrounded the state TV building, which is protected by barbed wire and machine guns. Previously the protesters had remained mostly in Tahrir Square.

The president and his family have fled to Sharm El Sheikh, according to Al Jazeera.

See Amazing Photos Of Protesters Marching On The Palace >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.