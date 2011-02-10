Mubarak Says No To German-American Offer To Retire, Refuses To Go To Health Clinic In Germany

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak has refused the U.S.-German offer to leave Egypt and move to Germany for medical treatment, according to Der Spiegel.



Earlier this week, Der Spiegel exposed that the U.S. and Germany were planning a scenario for Mubarak to retire to a German clinic, where he could receive treatment for the cancer it is believed he has.

Now it’s clear Mubarak has turned down the offer. Egypt’s Vice President Omar Suleiman said, “We are grateful for the offer from Germany but the president does not require medical treatment.”

This doesn’t rule out Mubarak going into exile, but it likely does rule out Germany as a venue.

